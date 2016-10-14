Two arrested for creating ruckus at outer Delhi church

The police have arrested two men for allegedly creating ruckus during Sunday mass at a church in outer Delhi’s Begampur and making offensive remarks.

The incident took place on September 9.

The duo allegedly raised slogans blaming the Christ Blessing Church in Jain Nagar for religious conversions. While the police said they did it for publicity, church authorities and devotees said such incidents had happened in the past too.

‘Saw a man screaming’

Manoj Kumar, a devotee, approached the police and alleged that the duo made comments that disrespected the community.

“I was praying at the church when I heard a man talking loudly. I saw a man wearing kurta and pyjama screaming. He was speaking in a Haryanvi dialect and said objectionable things about Jesus Christ , ” said Mr. Kumar.

Showing complete disregard for the devotees, Kumar said the man turned towards pastor Paul Daniel and accused him of fooling gullible people by getting them to convert to Christianity. “On his way out, he threatened us,” the complaint added.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under sections 295 A [ Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs] and 296 [Disturbing religious assembly ] of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The two men were later identified as Yogi alias Bittu Mathur and Deepak Sharma.

Yogi is a farmer from Kairala while Deepak works in his fields, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M.K. Tiwari said that so far there was no evidence to suggest that the duo was linked to any group. Pastor Paul and Manoj were both reluctant to speak on the issue citing repercussions that may hamper “peace and amity”. Both of them, however, said such incidents had happened in the past.

The constable who is deployed on security duty at the church was not there when the incident took place.

The church premises itself are rented and temporary. Prayers are held here every Friday and Sunday, under police watch for the past two years.

V.P. Tiwari, a tuition teacher who holds classes next to the church, said that six months ago there was another incident where a stone was thrown at the church, breaking a glass window.

Asked about this case, the police said no FIR was registered.

