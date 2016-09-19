promoting drama:The event will see street plays being performed by student groups from across the city .File photo

To promote the spirit of nationalism among the youth, a nukkad natak competition - Udaan Utsav - is being organised at the Arts Faculty in North Campus, Delhi University.

The event, which will begin on September 20, is being organised by UDAAN - Unfolding Drama and Acts to Awaken Nation - an organisation that strives to use drama to inculcate the feeling of patriotism. The competition is being held at a time when student bodies like the RSS-backed ABVP have contested elections in Delhi University with the agenda of ridding educational institutions of growing “anti-national” forces.

The event will see street plays being performed by student groups from across the city using the power of theatre.

Celebs to be part

The organisers say that they took the initiative to promote theatre to bring about sensitivity, confidence, and a sense of team spirit among college students.

The Udaan Utsav will be followed by a workshop at the National School of Drama between September 26 and 29 for selected teams and participants.

Actors like Anupam Kher, Sudipto Sen, Manoj Tiwari, Manoj Joshi, Nitish Bharadwaj and directors, writers like Chander Prakash Dwivedi and Advaita Kala will be part of the initiative.

The competition has attracted a large number of participants who were selected on the basis of their script and stand a chance to win prizes of Rs. 51,000, Rs. 31,000, and Rs, 21,000.

