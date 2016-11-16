Trust Delhiites to find ways to bend the rules to their advantage.

To convert their ill-gotten wealth into legitimate money, several businessmen in the Capital are offering 10-30 per cent commission to their employees and their families.

The deal is simple. The employee will have to deposit wads of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes provided by the employer into his bank account by December 30. He will get to keep the “commission” and will have to return the rest of the money later.

To escape the scrutinising eyes of the Income-Tax Department, money being deposited in each account is less than Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Only way out

The government has already announced that the Income-Tax Department will not question anyone with less than Rs 2.5 lakh cash deposit in his/her account during this period.

“That’s the only way I can save some money that I have accumulated over the years. If I deposit this money in my own account I will come under the Income-Tax Department’s radar. It will be difficult for me to explain the source of the huge amount. By giving away some part of it as commission, I can still save a lot,” said Ram Kumar (name changed), who deals in machine parts.

Everyone gets a cut

Shyam Singh (name changed), another businessman, has chalked out a list of his close associates, employees and their family members and has already distributed the money to them.

“Some of my friends have themselves volunteered to help me out in this time of crisis. They are all close and trusted associates and am sure I will get every penny back whenever I ask for it,” he said. “As an incentive they can keep 20 per cent of the total amount. I am intentionally giving them small amounts of money to deposit so that no body questions them later,” he added.