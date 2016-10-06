for better police service:Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at the launch of the mobile app of “Dial 100 Scheme” in Lucknow on Wednesday:- Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

“Aim of the SP govt is to take the State on the path of development”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his government has been making concerted efforts to make improvements in the functioning of the police force, which the SP “inherited” from the previous BSP dispensation.

“The opposition tries to corner us on the law and order issue. We manage to reply to them on all fronts. But the police force we have, has been inherited from earlier governments...we have not made it,” he said.

Mr Yadav, who has been under attack from opposition parties for deteriorating law and order situation in the State, was speaking at the launch of a mobile app of the ‘Dial-100 scheme’ to ensure police reach a crime scene within minutes.

“They may say anything they want to, but the fact is that we have done a lot of work for the police force, made recruitment easier, worked for promotions and also created infrastructure. Whatever we could do, we have done. Think about what more we can do if we come back to power,” he said.

He said the ‘Dial-100 scheme’ was one which other States were trying to emulate, and added that the only aim of his government was to take Uttar Pradesh on the path of development.

He also urged his party workers to ensure that the government returns to power and does not have to vacate the Lok Bhawan, the new Chief Minister’s office costing Rs 602 crore, which he inaugurated earlier in the week.

With the Dial 100 service becoming operational, police is expected to reach a crime scene within 15 minutes in both rural and urban areas, according to police officials.

For this, hundreds of new mobiles and four-wheelers are being provided to the force. - PTI