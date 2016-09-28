A labourer was buried alive after a truck carrying sand hit a divider on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and overturned.

The truck coming from Rajasthan was on its way to Palam Vihar in Gurgaon around 4 a.m. on Monday when it hit a divider near Signature Tower. The truck overturned at a high speed and Sanjay, who was sitting on the top of the sand, was buried under it.

The driver fled the spot leaving behind the truck. A PCR van noticed the accident, and the police took Sanjay to hospital where he was declared brought dead.