Trio gun down cash van guard, cashier

more-in

Three bike-borne robbers gunned down a cash van guard and a cashier in New Delhi’s Narela on Thursday afternoon, the police said, adding that the miscreants fled off with ₹12 lakh.

The robbery-cum-killing took place around 2.30 p.m. when the van had come to pick cash from a wine shop at DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation) industrial area in Narela, they added.

The cashier Rajnikant (50) and van guard Prem Kumar (40) was shot dead by three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons, a senior police officer said.

The miscreants might have fled off to Haryana as the crime spot is close to the border area, the officer added. The victims were employed with an agency tasked to collect cash from various liquor vends in Narela.

“The duo first collected the money from the shop which was the fourth or the fifth shop they had visited that day. After this, the driver who had the keys opened the chest. Then the van guard and the cashier started to put the cash inside it,” said DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta.

Even before the employees could lock the cash chest, three men on a bike reached there, the officer said.

The accused trio first pumped a bullet into Mr. Kumar’s body and then shot Mr. Rajnikant who sustained several bullets, the office said. On seeing his colleagues getting injured, the van driver ran for his life, Mr. Gupta added.

“The accused then took the money from the cash van and fled the spot. The missing money is calculated to be around ₹11.96 lakh,” Mr. Gupta added.

Following this, the liquor vend’s owner called the PCR. A police team reached the spot and rushed the victims to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital. They succumbed to their injuries there, Mr. Gupta added.

‘Involvement of insider’

The police are now questioning the driver and other employees of the cash management company where the victims worked. Prima facie the police suspect the involvement of an insider as it appears to be a well planned one, the officer said.

Investigators are scanning the CCTV footage to find out if the victims were being followed along the routes.

A team of Crime Branch also visited the spot and the Special Cell too has been roped in to probe the matter, the DCP said.