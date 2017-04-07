Trio arrested for breaking into, looting city schools

more-in

The Delhi Police have arrested three men in their early 20s who are believed to be the hands behind a spate of robberies in city schools, including some prominent ones.

The accused – Babloo (21), Deepak Kumar (21) and Sunil (22) — are part of a gang that was most active during the admission season. The police added that the gang comprises eight to 10 members.

‘Active since 3-4 years’

“They have been active in the city for the last three to four years. They claim to have targeted at least 50 schools during this period. So far, we have connected them to eight cases and are verifying records,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Surender Kumar.

The trio was arrested after a team was formed to track the suspects in a case of robbery at a prestigious school in the city recently, the DCP added.

Prominent schools on list

The team included members from the special staff of the South-West district.

“Based on the information we received, raids were conducted at hideouts of culprits across NCR who had similar modus-operandi. The raids revealed that the criminals were targeting prestigious schools during the early hours. It was also understood that they were breaking into schools in the hope of finding cash, especially during the admission season,” said Mr. Kumar.

The police made a breakthrough when one of the suspects was arrested from Majnu Ka Tilla on Wednesday. He then led the police to the other two.

“The gang would roam around in a car during the early hours and zero in on vulnerable targets. These included schools which had few or no guards,” said Mr. Kumar.

Modus operandi

He added that one of the gang members would scale the walls of the school and gauge the security arrangements inside. The other gang members would slip into the school from blind areas not covered by CCTV cameras.

The accused later told the police that after gaining entry, they would overpower the guards and break into the school offices where the cash was kept.