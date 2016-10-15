Seven members of the “Trichy Gang” have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The gang executed 42 thefts in south Delhi alone this year by distracting drivers with a few currency notes scattered on the road.

The gang derives its name from Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district, also known as Tiruchirappalli, from where most of these suspects come from. Of the seven men arrested, five are from Trichy.

The south district police’s special staff had been assigned to develop information about these culprits. Most of these incidents were reported from Saket, Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar and R.K. Puram.

“The police team collected details of several criminals with similar modus operandi. They scrutinised all persons released from the jail on bail. The prisoner monitoring system was effectively used, which revealed the possible involvement of members of the ‘Trichy Gang’ in these incidents,” said Ishwar Singh, DCP (South).

Policemen in plain clothes were deployed in affected areas, particularly Yusuf Sarai and Ansal Plaza. The team received a tip-off on Thursday about the movement of the gang members near Ansal Plaza. A trap was laid and four accused arrested. Interrogation revealed their gang leader, one Sarvan N., also a native of Trichy. He and two more members of the gang were nabbed.