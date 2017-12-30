Transport, traffic to top next year’s agenda: CM

New beginning: Arvind Kejriwal addresses officials on the last working day of 2017 on Friday.

Highlighting the need for systemic changes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s agenda for 2018 would be dominated by transport, pollution and women’s safety.

Addressing a gathering of officials on the last working day of 2017, Mr. Kejriwal said though the AAP government had made many changes, including “revolutionary changes” in the education and health sectors, there was a lot left to be done.

“In the next two years, we need to carry out systemic changes, including in governance. There are many areas remaining, like traffic, transport, pollution, women’s safety and food and civil supplies. Many of the frameworks have been prepared with respective HoDs. In 2018, I have full hope that we will do some concrete work,” he said.

Thanking the officers, Mr. Kejriwal said the Cabinet would not have been able to accomplish much without the support of officers.

A U-turn

This was in contrast to Mr. Kejriwal’s previous criticism of the bureaucracy. In October this year, the Chief Minister had said “90% of IAS officers don’t work” and that they create hurdles in getting work done.

On Friday, however, the CM extended an invitation to the officers - saying that they would plan an “evening” for the officers and their families to interact with the Ministers and their families sometime in 2018.

When asked about what lay ahead for the government in 2018, Mr. Kejriwal said the government was waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench in the case of the elected government’s powers vis-a-vis the Lieutenant-Governor’s. “This would shape the government’s functioning,” he said.

The Delhi High Court had ruled on August 4, 2016, that the L-G had the power over all matters of services, like the appointment of officers.

The AAP government had appealed against the ruling and the matter ultimately reached the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench. The Bench has heard the case and reserved its judgment, which is expected in January.