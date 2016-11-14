: A transgender allegedly created ruckus by undressing at an ATM kiosk after failing to withdraw cash in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase III on Sunday afternoon.

The machine had allegedly run out of cash, which earned the ire of others also present there. The security guard and others informed the police about the incident.

A female police inspector rushed to the spot and spoke to the transgender, who was later taken to the police station.

Sources said she told the police that men and women had refused to allow her to queue up with them at the booth.