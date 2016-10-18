Next time you are stopped by transgenders at a traffic signal, they may have a safety lesson for you.

The transgenders, associated with Noida-based NGO Basera, and law students have teamed up with the Delhi Traffic Police to impart lessons on road safety to motorists in the Capital from October 25. The initiative, which also looks to bring transgenders into the mainstream, is the brainchild of Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).

“We will hold a dress rehearsal on October 23 at Baba Kharag Singh Marg. It will start on October 25. Around 150 volunteers and 26 transgenders will form teams and dole out traffic lessons,” said Dharmesh Sharma, Member Secretary, DSLSA. Teams will work in two shifts - 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m - on selected days, hold banners, distribute pamphlets and interact with motorists. - PTI