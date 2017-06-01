Trainee IAS officer drowned: autopsy

more-in

The autopsy report of trainee IAS officer Ashish Dahiya, who passed away on Monday during a party at Munirka’s Foreign Service Institute, indicated that he died due to drowning.

The doctors said there was water in his lungs and trachea, which lead to his death. The report added that he had injuries on the lips and head, which suggested he may have slipped in the pool before losing consciousness.

The doctors said he may have slipped while trying to push his female friend, who was allegedly shouting for help in the pool, towards the shallow end.

They said he probably fell face down in the water, which led to injuries on the head and lips.