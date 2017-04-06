Traffic violations by two-wheelers go up

more-in

Traffic violations are on the rise in the city or at least prosecutions have picked up, courtesy a renewed focus on offending two wheelers.

In the first three months of 2017, the Delhi Traffic Police have booked nearly two-and-a-half times more violators every day than the corresponding period last year, according to statistics.

From January 1 to March 28, the police issued 17,158 challans daily on an average, which is nearly 2.34 times higher than the 7,312 challans issued daily during the same period last year. The data translates to 714 traffic violators being prosecuted every hour so far this year, more than twice compared to last year’s 304 prosecutions per hour.

Talking to The Hindu, a senior police officer said the driving factor behind this increase was the crackdown on two wheelers and an effort to rein them in. A large number of these prosecutions involve offences like not wearing helmets. More challans of women two-wheeler riders without helmets were also reported.

“Two wheeler comprise nearly 40% of the total vehicular traffic in Delhi and violations are rampant by riders all over the city, which is why we have focussed on them this year,” said the officer.

Other common offences for which Delhiites are prosecuted include jumping red lights, over-speeding, riding without helmet and drunken driving.

Decrease in fatal accidents

Senior officers said the high number of prosecutions has brought a substantial decrease in the number of fatal accidents in the Capital and the goal was to reduce the number further.

The number of fatal accidents has seen a decline from 412 to 284 this year in the given period, according to the officer.