More than 3,000 people challaned for not wearing seat belts

A total of 14,893 challans were issued by the Gurgaon Police during an eight-day special enforcement drive aimed at improving traffic conditions in the Millennium City. Also, 1,828 autos were impounded during the drive for violating traffic rules, including not carrying valid documents.

The drive, which was launched after Sandeep Khirwar took over as Commissioner of Police, ended on Wednesday.

More than 3,000 people were challaned for not wearing seat belts while 1,226 vehicles were found wrongly parked, and about 850 people faced action for driving on the wrong side. Also, a total of 835 vehicles, mostly cars, were towed away for being parked on roads or in wrong places.

In most cases of wrong parking and wrong-side driving, documents were seized and the person concerned was asked to complete the process at the Traffic Tower challaning centre, said a traffic police officer in Sushant Lok. The challaning process involves an hour-long lecture and awareness on traffic rules, regulations and various aspects of “responsible driving”, after which the violator is required to pay the penalty.

A total amount of Rs.30,12,300 was collected as challans/fines during this period. As part of this special drive, separate teams enforced traffic rules and took action against all violators, besides educating and creating awareness.

“While this special drive was appreciated by most citizens of Gurgaon, some people may have faced some difficulty in hiring “legal autos”. The General Manager Roadways, Gurgaon, has assured to provide sufficient additional buses to address such issues. Similarly, RTA Gurgaon has also assured that the issue of exorbitant charges by autos, if any, shall be handled by his office on priority,” said a statement issued by the Gurgaon Police.

