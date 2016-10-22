: Three women, aged between 18 and 20 years, who were allegedly trafficked from West Bengal, were rescued from West Vinod Nagar. The rescue operation was carried out by a joint team of Delhi and West Bengal Police.

A statement issued by Shakti Vahini, the NGO which was part of the operation, said the victims, belonging to South 24 Parganas, in West Bengal, had allegedly been brought to the Capital to be pushed into sex trade.

Taking stock

“West Bengal Police got a tip-off about one of the victims, 18-year-old Shanaiya (name changed), who was trafficked from South 24 Parganas, four months ago and forced into sex trade. On October 6, another woman named Mayuri (name changed), who had been trafficked from the same area, was rescued in a joint operation by West Bengal Police, Delhi Police and Shakti Vahini,” said the statement. Mayuri informed the police about Shanaiya, who was allegedly under the custody of the same men.

Accused nabbed

“West Bengal Police, along with Mayuri, reached Delhi and a raid was conducted at the location shared by Mayuri,” read the statement.

During the raid, police rescued the women who were kept under confinement. An accused named Abdur Rahman Sardar was also arrested,” the statement further. Shanaiya purportedly told police that she was trafficked to Delhi nearly four months ago and was sold off to a person for Rs. 2 lakh.

“According to her, she was told by her perpetrators that she would have to live with the person for a year and threatened her with dire consequences if she tried to escape. The other two victims said their perpetrators were planning to sell them off and transport them to other places on October 21, 2016. They said they were both physically and sexually exploited by the traffickers,” said the statement.