Three more cases of chikungunya-related deaths in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were reported on Tuesday, taking the total death toll due to the vector-borne disease to four this season.

R. Pandey (65) died on September 11, Ashok Chauhan (62) and Uday Shanaker (61) died on the next day. The hospital has admitted 82 patients with chikungunya till date.

On Monday morning, the hospital confirmed the death of a 65-year-old man from Ghaziabad.

“The viral disease is usually non-fatal but hospitals say they are getting many patients with severe manifestation of the illness, including brain infections. The deaths are due to complications arising from the disease,’’ said a senior official of the hospital.

According to municipal corporation data, dengue, chikungunya and malaria has affected 1158, 1,057 and 21 people, respectively.

But doctors say these numbers are misleading and constrained.

Three of Delhi’s 45 government hospitals have reported more chikunguya cases than the civic bodies, which update the data every Monday.