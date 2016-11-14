: A blast at a jeans factory in north Delhi’s Siraspur on Saturday left three labourers grievously injured

The victims have been identified as Dilip Kumar, Sukhdev Rai and Rama Kant.

Chemical tub blast

They were among a dozen labourers working inside the factory when the blast occurred in a chemical tub.

The impact of the explosion was such that it brought down a part of the roof.

Locals rushed the injured to hospital even as the police, the disaster management and the fire department arrived at the spot.

Search operations

Rescue and search operations were subsequently carried out on the premises.

The police have registered a case in the matter. The cause of the blast is being probed.