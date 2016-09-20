: Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a truck carrying a consignment of shopping portal Amazon in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

In the incident that was reported on September 10, six men allegedly intercepted the truck that was carrying goods worth Rs. 14 lakh. They beat up the driver, and fled with the goods-laden vehicle. A tip-off led to the arrest of three accused, said the police.

The truck as well as an Eeco van used in the crime have been recovered, said Nupur Prasad, Additional DCP (South), on Monday.

The arrests follow a similar case from the area a few days ago in which some men had been nabbed for robbing 1,000 iPhones worth Rs 2.25 crore from a truck.