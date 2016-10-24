Three teenage girls were killed and two women injured after a heap of earth fell on them while digging in Singhia village in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

The incident occurred when the three girls with two women had gone to dig earth in order to smear their mud house with clay on the occasion of Diwali, Superintendent of Police Nawal Kishore Singh said.

The women, who sustained injuries, however, managed to come out of the heap of earth which fell on them while the three teenage girls were asphyxiated, he added.

Those who died in the incident have been identified as Mira Kumari (15), Puja Kumari (16) and Sunita Kumari (18), Mr. Singh said, adding that the seriously injured woman Sunita Devi (34) has been referred to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).-PTI