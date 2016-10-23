Three convicts have fled from Tripura Central Jail at Bishalgarh, about 15 km from here, a jail official said on Saturday.

Life imprisonment

Three convicts, who were given life imprisonment by a court in 2014, have fled from the jail, which was noticed during counting of heads last evening, Superintendent of Jail, Santosh Bahadur told reporters.

He said an FIR was lodged at the Bishalgarh police station last night and all police stations in the State have been alerted. However, the convicts were still absconding.

Bahadur said the convicts might have fled from the jail by scaling water pipes. They were identified as Milan Debbarma, Swarna Kumar Tripura and Rabindra Tripura. - PTI