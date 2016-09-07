Three cops sacked for ‘extorting’ Rs. 18 lakh

The money was sought for solving a case of stolen jewellery

: Three Delhi Police Special Cell officers have been dismissed from service for allegedly extorting money from a businessman for solving the case of his stolen jewellery last week.

Huge loss

Vijay Gupta, a jewellery merchant, was going towards Vikas Marg on August 31 when he was allegedly robbed of diamonds worth Rs. 2 crore.

Three Special Cell officers—Inspector Rahul Shahney, Sub-Inspector Nirbhay Rana and Constable Ravinder Singh Bisht – got to know about the incident, and informed their DCP.

The latter, however, told them that the case was not a part of their charter and to share the information with the East district police.

Against the rule

The officers, however, proceeded with the investigation of the case, and nabbed two suspects— a 22-year-old man and a juvenile.

They then allegedly extorted money from Mr. Gupta in exchange for the jewels.

“The detention of the suspects under their custody was also illegal, ” said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Arvind Deep.

Grounds of dismissal

The officers have been dismissed under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution, which deals with the dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the Union or a State and states that no such person as aforesaid shall be dismissed or removed or reduced in rank except after an inquiry in which he has been informed of the charges against him and given a reasonable opportunity of being heard in respect of those charges.

Mr. Deep said in the given case the grounds of dismissal included gratification other than legal remuneration and insubordination.

The officer, however, said no legal action would be initiated against the trio as Mr. Gupta was not willing to submit a written complaint against them. When The Hindu spoke to Mr. Gupta, he denied paying the bribe amount of Rs. 18 lakh.