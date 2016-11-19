Three children were run over by a goods train when they were crossing a railway track here, the police said on Friday.

The children were playing in a pond near their Ramaupur village and were returning back to their homes when they met with the accident under the Sayyedraja police station on Thursday night.

One injured was rushed to the district government hospital, the police said. The deceased were identified as Anil (15), Sonu (10) and Chotu (12) and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. - PTI