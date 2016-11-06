: Continuing their probe into the suicide of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal, the Delhi Police’s crime branch on Saturday called three persons for questioning.

The three men — Rajkumar, Prithvi and Jagdish — had accompanied Grewal from Bhiwani in Haryana to Delhi, where he allegedly consumed poison. An officer said the men were questioned to know the events leading upto Grewal’s death. “All three were let off after questioning,” said Ravindra Yadav, JCP (Crime), adding that no contradictions have been found in their versions of the incident. The trio could be called again for questioning if necessary, said another officer. Rajkumar is a social activist while the other two men are ex-servicemen.