After two years in power, student body hopes to score a hat-trick in DUSU polls this time

Having swept the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls for two years in a row, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Right-wing students’ body, is confident of scoring a hat-trick in the upcoming elections. The DUSU polls will be held on September 9.

In an interaction on Wednesday, outgoing DUSU members, president Satender Awana, secretary Anjali Rana and Joint-Secretary Chhatrapal Yadav, said though former Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Singh was not open to interaction, the gap has been bridged by current V-C Yogesh K. Tyagi.

Work highlighted

The outgoing members highlighted some the work they had done, including efforts to make the campus a safer place for women by launching a “distress” mobile app and taking a stand on students’ issues till they were resolved. The ABVP announced that it will introduce its candidates on Saturday and release the election manifesto on September 5.

Details

Giving details about the soon-to-be launched manifesto, ABVP national media convener Saket Bahuguna said since Delhi University is a Central university, the manifesto will not be limited to just university-related issues like building of hostels, rent control Act, transport and infrastructure.

Instead, Mr. Bahuguna said, it will address the state of education in the country with regards to the national education policy, as well as the “disturbing” trend seen across universities, where “anti-national” students have been glorifying terrorists and raising anti-India slogans.

“Be it universities in Jadavpur, Hyderabad, Patna or our very own JNU in Delhi, there is a disturbing trend of raising anti-India slogans. We will address this issue in our manifesto to fight against such students and beliefs,” said Mr. Bahuguna.

He added that since DUSU elections are closely followed across the county, it is the right time to highlight such issues.

On the call given by certain politicians that DU must have reservations for students from Delhi, the outgoing union members said: “Being a Central university, people from across the country must be allowed to come to study at DU. Those asking for reservations need to ask themselves why no new colleges have been opened in the past 17 years — a move that will solve the issues of high cut-offs as well as crumbling infrastructure.”

The outgoing union urged the university administration to involve students in every decision-making process and hoped that all constituent colleges of DU will participate in the elections.