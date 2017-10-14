Thief drove towards Sarai Kale Khan: police

more-in

The Delhi Police on Friday said that the thief drove Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former car towards Sarai Kale Khan Inter-State Bus Terminus.

Police sources said that they obtained CCTV footage from various points around the Secretariat and saw the car going in the direction of Sarai Kale Khan. “Several footages were examined and the car was taken towards ISBT Sarai Kale Khan after which it may have gone towards DND or Badarpur. Information is being developed,” said a senior police office privy to the case.

The officer informed that only one person had stolen the car. “In the footage, a man aged about 40, wearing a shirt, can be seen easily opening the door and taking the car out,” he said.

Clearer image awaited

However, the face of the person is not clear in the footage, the police said. “The footage has been sent for improvisation to get a clearer image of the man,” the officer said.