: The very same Tihar Jail that witnessed two young undertrials making a daring escape last year is also home to scores of prisoners who dread being released one day. No, they do not have enemies outside waiting for the first opportunity to eliminate them. It is just that they see no life for themselves outside Tihar.

This aspect of prison life has been portrayed in Hollywood film Shawshank Redemption .

When his time to be released from jail had arrived, Brooks, an aged prisoner, had tried to commit another crime just so that he would be allowed to continue his stay in prison. His release was followed by his suicide.

An interaction with 18 Tihar Jail inmates, who returned to jail on Tuesday after a two-week spiritual trip to Rishikesh and Haridwar, brought back flashes of the cult film. Each of these prisoners had similar stories to narrate.

‘I had nowhere to go’

“No one ever cared to visit me during my 12 years of imprisonment. I was being granted furlough, but I never availed it because I had nowhere to go. I thought if I was released from jail, I would take revenge on people who had neglected me. I would then return to jail,” says Rajkumar, who is in jail for murder.

Rajkumar’s companion of the trip, Umesh Singh, says he had forgotten to smile. Convicted of rape, other prisoners had been hostile to him, forcing him to spend time by himself. On Tuesday, Umesh flashed a brief smile for journalists to indicate that the trip had done him good. Ashok, another rape convict, says his father used to visit him for the first few months of his imprisonment, but that stopped when he fell ill. None of his other family members ever cared to visit him.

“I continue to send money orders to my father, but I don’t know if he is alive,” says Ashok.

A prison officer says his interaction with inmates has shown that many dread being released because of the changes that have taken place over the years. “They do not know what the Internet is. When they hear about the number of cars on the roads, they seem scared,” says the officer.

Sudhir Yadav, Director General (Prisons), says he was worried for prisoners like Umesh and Rajkumar when he took charge a few months ago.

He worried that the “sedentary lifestyle” and the “lack of interest in life” could force some of them to take extreme steps. “Since our jail staff may have limited skills, we are roping in NGOs to ensure these prisoners have activities that will reignite their interest in living,” says Mr. Yadav.