The 15th Old World Theatre Festival kicked off in the city on Saturday with a line-up of 10 plays that seek to ignite a debate around the topics they explore.

The Old World Culture was conceived as a trust to promote the arts, and thereby expand and enhance the cultural options available in Delhi. However, after over a decade, despite commendable efforts by Old World Culture and other organisations, it is still doubtful whether such festivals have actually proved to be a launchpad for budding theatre artistes.

Delhi University theatre society students constitute a huge number of theatre enthusiasts here and, despite best efforts, continue to struggle to stage productions due to lack of monetary support given to the performing arts.

Keval Arora, theatre critic and staff advisor of The Players, the theatre society of Kirori Mal College, said: “Colleges are not as supportive as they ought to be for a vibrant theatre culture to flourish. Often, even rules framed by the University allowing for a relaxation in institutional requirements, are not followed in spirit.”

The Old World Collegiate Theatre Festival, the other arm of Old World Culture, is a platform that has grown into a vibrant theatre experience, giving college students an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of the who’s who of the industry.

Rajat Sen, who was part of the college theatre society four years ago, said: “ At the university level, there are some thought-provoking productions that do the rounds of the inter-college theatre festivals and then fade away. It will be a blessing if sponsors come out to offer with booking auditoriums and popularise stage shows.”

Student Lavanya Singh said a lot of people on campus have started participating in street-theatre more than stage as it is a form that can really reach the masses to make a point and does not need the luxuries that stage plays require.

“The problem lies in the lack of support provided by the authority. From funds and a place for practice to no attendance — everything contributes to the many things the artists have to face. When you go out to perform, you take the name of the college, but when you come back, you have no support from it,” said DU student Mallika.

However, she added, there a few people from the teaching staff understand the issue because of their own association with art forms and support co-curricular activities and help us raise funds.

The plays at Old World Theatre Festival will be performed at the India Habitat Centre here and Epicentre, Gurgaon, till October 16. Tickets can be booked on the festival website.

( The writer is an intern with The Hindu )

