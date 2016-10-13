It was not easy carrying six-year-old Nishank to Jammu against his wishes. Being a very “active” and “intelligent” child, Nishank gave his kidnapper, a “mentally unstable woman,” enough trouble during the entire journey from Delhi to Jammu.

But amazingly, the woman was able to deal with the situation — until she was finally caught without a train ticket at the Katra railway station.

Nishank was given nothing to eat during the two days he spent with her. “Whenever I asked her for food, she would say she had no money. She too did not eat the whole time,” the boy said. He denied that he was ever beaten by the woman.

But the boy’s energy came to his help at the Katra railway station. When the railway officials asked the woman where she was headed, she had no answer. Nishank then gave them the address of his aunt’s home, from where he was taken away, and his own address.

A senior police officer said the woman was Nishank’s aunt’s neighbour. “Most likely, she wanted someone to play with,” said the officer.