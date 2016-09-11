First edition of 'The Hindu' in Delhi; (below) image of the receiving unit for page negatives beamed down by INSAT-1B satellite.

Long-time Delhiites recall the city since ‘The Hindu’ began publishing in the national Capital 30 years ago and setting the agenda for the government and policy makers with some insightful, unbiased and credible reportage

President Pranab Mukherjee greets the Delhi edition of 'The Hindu' as it completes 30 years of publication on September 11.

Meeting deadlines to beat the eclipse : Amit Baruah

I set eyes on a computer for the first time in The Hindu’s fifth floor Indian & Eastern Newspaper Society (IENS) office on Rafi Marg. It was April 1988, the year I joined The Hindu as a city reporter covering the crime beat

Like the computer, I was in awe of the satellite technology used by The Hindu to begin printing its first edition in North India in September 1986. And it was not just me. This was a major talking point in the rest of the city's media circles.

Physically, Delhi has changed enormously over three decades. But almost all its landmarks – except perhaps the Bah’ai temple and Akshardham which came up in the last 30 years – remain the same.

Thirty years ago, Delhi did not have The Hindu. Today, Delhi is inconceivable without The Hindu – the paper that makes the nation think. Happy birthday!

Delhi is known to have been inhabited since the sixth century BC. It has been the capital of various empires, kingdoms and now is the Capital of the largest democracy in the world. It has been destroyed and rebuilt numerous times. Today, perhaps, we are at a stage where its rebuilding process needs to begin once again.

As I was growing up, there was always one predictable question and response. "Where are you from?" My reply, "Delhi", would elicit an equally standard response, "but nobody comes from Delhi. Where are you really from?" I then struggled to explain that my family traced its history back many generations to Delhi and Chandni Chowk, where I, therefore, really came from.

Deceptive Change: Barring the giant flag post and facilities for shoppers on the central park, Connaught Place has not changed drastically since 1986. But the grounds beneath the commercial hub have undergone a sea change, housing the largest and busiest metro station in the city. Photo: The Hindu

Readers write

Manashi Mishra, Assistant Professor, Zakir Husain Delhi College “The Hindu covers actual news and that’s where it is different from others. It reports such news which initiates debates and discussions.” Siddhant Dutta, student, Delhi University “The Hindu has kept itself moving with time is amazing..I regularly follow the news online during the day on the website. Timely notifications of news keep me updated on developing stories of the day.” Vikas Kumar, student “It's not just a newspaper that gives you news, it gives you a complete package that helps students like us to prepare for prestigious exams such as civil services."