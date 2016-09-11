Long-time Delhiites recall the city since ‘The Hindu’ began publishing in the national Capital 30 years ago and setting the agenda for the government and policy makers with some insightful, unbiased and credible reportage
President Pranab Mukherjee greets the Delhi edition of 'The Hindu' as it completes 30 years of publication on September 11.
Physically, Delhi has changed enormously over three decades. But almost all its landmarks – except perhaps the Bah’ai temple and Akshardham which came up in the last 30 years – remain the same.
Deceptive Change: Barring the giant flag post and facilities for shoppers on the central park, Connaught Place has not changed drastically since 1986. But the grounds beneath the commercial hub have undergone a sea change, housing the largest and busiest metro station in the city. Photo: The Hindu
Readers write
Manashi Mishra, Assistant Professor, Zakir Husain Delhi College
“The Hindu covers actual news and that’s where it is different from others. It reports such news which initiates debates and discussions.”
Siddhant Dutta, student, Delhi University
“The Hindu has kept itself moving with time is amazing..I regularly follow the news online during the day on the website. Timely notifications of news keep me updated on developing stories of the day.”
Vikas Kumar, student
“It's not just a newspaper that gives you news, it gives you a complete package that helps students like us to prepare for prestigious exams such as civil services."
Raj Kumar Chauhan, customs clearing agent
“I have been reading The Hindu for three decades now. There’s no alternative for me because what The Hindu delivers no other newspaper does... the edits, the opeds, the articles, it’s a complete package. My daughter prepared for her civil services exams reading The Hindu and cleared it in the first attempt."
Anuradha Marwah, Associate Professor, Zakir Husain Delhi College
“For how long have I been reading the Hindu? It is not an easy question to answer. I moved to the capital of the country; Madras came closer and then transformed into Chennai. The Hindu remained reassuringly constant, familiarising the exotic.”
V A V Raman, Associate Professor, Delhi University
“I'm a big fan of the editorials that appear in The Hindu, it gives me an in-depth and insightful perspective on the issue. The reader’s editor section is something that I feel helps strengthening bonds between the newspaper and readers.The Hindu is one paper that has credibility."