Instructs police to step up security at crowded places and ensure CCTV cameras are functional

With several metros including the Capital on high alert ahead of the festival season, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday held a meeting with top police officers to review law and order and anti-terror measures in place across the city.

In the wake of the Uri attack, which triggered intelligence inputs apprehending terror threat to the Capital, the Delhi Police have ramped up security at locations that see high footfall.

The L-G issued further instructions to the police for deploying sufficient security personnel and ensuring that CCTV cameras installed at such places are functional.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma, Special Commissioners (law and order) and Joint Commissioners of Police (all ranges).

“Be particularly vigilant”

“The LG directed the force to keep a close tab on the city’s crowded places. He has asked the police personnel to be particularly vigilant and keep a close watch on major markets in the capital which sees increased footfall during the festive season,” said a senior government official.

According to a statement from Raj Niwas, Mr. Jung directed all police officers to ensure that all CCTV cameras installed in markets, malls and crowded places be made fully functional so that the police can keep an eye and help prevent any untoward incident. .

Concern expressed

“The Lieutenant-Governor expressed concern at the inadequate training of security personnel of private agencies manning malls, cinema, halls and similar locations and directed the Delhi Police to make sure their personnel are extra careful in all such places,” the statement said.

Issuing further instructions that sufficient number of police personnel should be deployed for the safety of the citizens during Ramleela, Navratra, Muharram and other festivals and wherever there is large congregation of people, the L-G said the police are also needed to ensure safety and security of sensitive installations.