Ten persons, including three juveniles, have been held for the murder of a man over a parking dispute in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Friday.

The murder had happened around 10.30 p.m. near Bharat Juice Corner in Paharganj, close to the local police station.

Bone of contention

The problem had begun when three persons on a motorcycle had arrived at the juice shop, and were looking to park on the roadside. However, they were stopped from parking by Sunil Dass, the owner of a rickshaw garage.

An argument over that had snowballed into a scuffle between the three motorcyclists and Dass and his friends. The motorcyclists had then left the spot.

The men, however, soon returned with a mob that was allegedly armed with knives and lathis . They went about beating and stabbing Dass’ friends before fleeing the spot, said the police.

Four injured men, Bablu, Ajay, Rahul and Vinod, had to be rushed to hospital, where Bablu succumbed to injuries.

Parmaditya, DCP (Central district), said, “Based on the descriptions of the accused provided by the victims, we launched a door-to-door search in the area,” said Mr. Parmaditya. The breakthrough arrived when the police learnt that some of the killers would be assembling at Idgah Park in the area on Monday. A trap was laid there, and the accused were nabbed.