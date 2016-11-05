: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a teenager at a tea stall near the Dhronacharya metro station here in the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, Naveen was having tea at the stall when he entered into an altercation with the teenager and his friend.

“The argument turned ugly, and Naveen started beating up the teenager. In a fit of rage, the 14-year-old picked up a cutter from a vendor’s stall and stabbed Naveen,” said Station House Officer, DLF Phase-I, Inspector Amit Kumar.

Police to the rescue

The teenager and his friend then fled the spot.

“The tea seller made a call to the Police Control Room. A PCR van reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital. But he succumbed to injuries during treatment,” said Mr. Kumar.

The deceased was a resident of Delhi.

A murder case has been registered at the DLF Phase-I police station in this connection.