Teen injured in celebratory fire

A 15-year-old is battling for his life after he sustained bullet injuries during a celebratory firing in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area on Friday night.

The accused has been arrested, the police said.

Naim, a class 10 student, was standing at the edge of the terrace watching the wedding procession pass by from his street.

3 empty cartridges

“As he watched, a person, later, identified as Bablu, aged 47, was constantly firing in the air. Two of the gunshots hit Naim in his abdomen after which he fell unconscious,” said a senior police officer.

Bablu was drunk at the time of the incident and was firing from a county-made pistol, the officer added.

The police recovered at least three empty cartridges from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M.S. Randhawa said that Bablu was arrested on Saturday.

Procession stopped

Naim was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital where he is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, as Naim was taken to the hospital, locals stopped the procession demanding immediate action and staged a protest.

The police intervened and brought the situation under control.

According to police, the wedding procession was of a builder’s son.

Case registered

The businessman was identified as Munna alias Shahid who told the police about the accused.

The police have registered a case at Chandni Mahal police station under Section 307 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.