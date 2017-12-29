Teen held for ‘raping’ 65-year-old

more-in

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a teenager at her residence in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area.

The woman reported the matter to the police on Wednesday when the youth again tried to barge into her house. She alleged that the youth had raped her on December 23 and threatened her of dire consequences.

The police said the victim works as a domestic help at a farmhouse and lives in a rented house in Neb Sarai area.The woman told police that she was scared about the consequences, therefore she kept quiet about the incident.

Hearing the noise, neighbours gathered to rescue her. Seeing the people, the boy fled from the scene.

The police said the boy was later apprehended from the same area and was sent to a correction home.

The police said the accused’s father works as a security guard in the area. The accused is a school dropout, added police.