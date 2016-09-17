: A 28-year-old techie was killed and his three friends critically injured when their Maruti Swift car rammed a stationary truck in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Harbhajan. He was returning home with his three friends when the accident happened. At the Adhchini traffic signal, their vehicle allegedly hit a truck parked on the roadside. The truck driver is absconding, said the police.

The injured men include two brothers who work as Merchant Navy officers.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the early hours of Friday, an allegedly speeding Swift Dzire car rammed police barricades in Mahipalpur, injuring a Delhi Police constable.

The policeman, Vikas, has suffered serious injuries to his head and fractures to his left leg and collar bones. Vikas had signalled the speeding vehicle to stop, but the driver had ignored his warnings, said a senior police officer.

The driver has been arrested, his vehicle seized and a case of attempt to murder registered against him at the Vasant Vihar police station.