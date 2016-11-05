A tech genius from Alwar district of Rajasthan, who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Wembley Stadium address in London last year, has been roped in by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to work with its human resource development (HRD) arm.

Mohammed Imran Khan, a self-taught computer programmer and web developer, will work with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology – the HRD arm of the Ministry – which has decided to build mobile applications for its wide repertoire of services and courses.

Mr. Khan, 38, has been opted as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the institute on the recommendation of Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT P.P. Chaudhary. He had shot into limelight last year when Mr. Modi praised him for developing 52 educational mobile apps free of cost for the HRD Ministry.

Mr. Khan is a mathematics teacher in the Rajasthan government's Sanskrit Education Department and his mobile apps and websites have reached more than 50 lakh beneficiaries. Mr. Modi's remarks about him, “My India is in that Imran Khan from Alwar”, instantly made him famous and his work was recognised as a significant contribution to the nation's development.

Mr. Chaudhary said on Friday that he had decided to utilise Mr. Khan's services for the betterment of the nation after hearing about his dedicated efforts. He met the web developer at an awards ceremony in Jodhpur in September this year.

Mr. Chaudhary said it would be an honour for his Ministry to have among its ranks a distinguished entrepreneur whose efforts had been applauded by the Prime Minister at a global stage.