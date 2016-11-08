The JNU Teachers’ Association has threatened the university Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar of legal action for violating their right to privacy by video-recording his meeting with the teachers over missing student Najeeb Ahmed.

“Members of JNUTA met you and other university officials to discuss continued disappearance of Najeeb and the action taken in this regard. Personnel from JNU security office were recording the entire proceedings of the meeting.

JNUTA was surprised at their presence and this act of recording proceedings without taking prior consent from us.

No meeting videographed before

Prior to this, no meetings have been videographed to ensure that people speak as individuals freely since it encourages free discussion and resolution of issues,” a letter sent by the association to the V-C said.

Citing the act to be a violation under the Right to Privacy Act and the Information Technology Act, the teachers said that the administration was liable to take written consent from all participants before making video recordings of private meetings. “We demand that the unedited footage of the meeting be immediately shared with all participants and the university adopt a data privacy policy clearly laying down purpose limitation, security of data, and rights of access,” the JNUTA said. — PTI