Aligarh Muslim University Teachers’ Association (AMUTA) has written a letter to the Chairman of University Grants Commission, seeking a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities at AMU during the tenure of the present Vice-Chancellor.

The Executive Committee of the AMUTA passed a resolution on Saturday, urging that the HRD Ministry to conduct an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in appointments, promotions and admissions during the tenure of the V-C Lt-General Zameeruddin Shah.

This move comes ahead of celebrations of the varsity’s annual founders day on Monday in which UGC Chairman Ved Prakash will be the chief guest.

AMUTA Secretary Mustpha Zaidi told newspersons that they would extend a welcome to Mr. Prakash but “would urge him to expedite the long-standing demand of teachers for a probe”.

“A recent report of the Auditor General had reported a large number of irregularities in financial affairs of the University and these should also be covered in the probe,” he said. - PTI