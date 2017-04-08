Talking about depression is half the treatment done, say doctors

more-in

Talking about a person’s depression is half the treatment done, according to Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO), South-East Asia region.

‘Impedes ability’

“Depression is an issue that needs to be heard. It can affect anyone at any stage of life. It can impact relationships, work and social interactions. It can impede our ability to live life to its fullest, whatever culture or community we belong to. But it can be managed and overcome,” said Dr. Singh.

The global body observed World Health Day on April 7 with the theme of ‘Depression: Let’s talk’.

Though depression affects all demographic groups, it is more common among adolescents and young adults, women of child bearing age (particularly following childbirth), and adults over the age of 60. Doctors say depression often expresses itself as disturbed sleep or loss of appetite, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, or feelings of tiredness and lethargy.

It may also manifest as agitation or physical restlessness, substance abuse, reduced concentration.

Can lead to suicides

Depression can also lead to suicide, which is the second highest cause of death among 15-29 year olds in the region, noted WHO.

Dr. Singh said depression-related health services must be made more accessible and of higher quality.

She said that if left untreated, the most severe form of depression can lead to suicide and asked communities to openly talk about the syndrome to prevent hardships and precious lives being cut short.

She added that talking about depression openly and by better understanding the signs of the condition, we can help ourselves if we experience it.

We are also better placed to support loved ones, she said.