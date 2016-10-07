: An 11-year-old budding taekwondo champion died when a truck ran over him after hitting the scooter he and his mother were riding in Pitampura on Monday evening.

Dhruv Nagpal had won a gold medal in the Open Districts Championship last week and was gearing up for another event, his family said. The incident happened when Dhruv was on his way to tuition classes, where his mother Nisha teaches. At the time of the accident, Nisha was driving the scooty while Dhruv was seated on the pillion.

Nisha said the truck, which had taken the wrong carriageway, collided with her scooty head-on.

“When we turned towards Parwana Road, the truck came towards us from the wrong side and collided with my two-wheeler. I lost balance and fell on the left side while Dhruv fell towards the truck. Had the truck driver applied brakes even after the collision, this tragedy could have been averted,” she said.

According to the police, the truck ran over Dhruv and dragged his body. He died on the spot. His father Anil said the truck had to be lifted to remove the body.

The driver, meanwhile, was chased by locals, who thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Nisha has been discharged from the hospital.