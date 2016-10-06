Taekwondo champ crushed under truck

: An 11-year-old budding taekwondo champion died when a truck ran over him after hitting the scooter he and his mother were riding in Pitampura on Monday evening. The truck went on to drag the boy for nearly 100 metres.

The victim Dhruv Nagpal had won a gold medal in the Open Districts Championship last week and was gearing up for another event, said the family.

The incident happened when Dhruv was on his way to tuition classes where his mother Nisha teaches. At the time of the accident, Nisha was driving the scooty while Dhruv was seated on the pillion.

Recalling the accident, Nisha said the truck, which had taken the wrong carriageway, collided with her scooty head-on.

“While we turned towards Parwana Road, the truck came towards us from the wrong side and collided with my two-wheeler. I lost balance and fell on the left side while Dhruv fell towards the truck. Had the truck driver applied brakes even after the collision, this tragedy could have been averted,” said Nisha.

According to the police, the truck ran over Dhruv and dragged the body, causing severe injuries to his limbs. He died on the spot. Dhruv’s father Anil said that the truck had to be lifted to remove the body.

The driver, meanwhile, was chased by locals who thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The mother and son were rushed to the hospital, where the mother was discharged.

Dhruv’s family said that the boy was not only a good student, but also excelled in a range of extra-curricular activities, taekwando being his favourite.

“He was also a swimmer and a skater. He had dreams of becoming a singer and becoming a familiar name world over. All those dreams were cut short because of someone’s rash driving,” said a shattered Anil.