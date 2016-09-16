Fresh touch:The India Art Fair attracts not just the best artists and speakers, but also provides a curated venue for the uninitiated to delve into a space that is festive.File photo: AFP

MCH Group, which hosts around 90 exhibitions globally, is now on board

The India Art Fair, which was launched in 2008, has turned into an annual extravaganza that attracts not just the best artists and speakers, but also provides a curated venue for the uninitiated to delve into a space that is fun and festive.

Taking the event further, the India Art Fair has brought on board Swiss-based MCH Group that hosts around 90 exhibitions across the globe. The MCH Group has taken a co-ownership stake in advance for the 2017 edition of the India Art Fair that will be held between February 2 and 5 next year. India is the first region of focus for the group that is looking to create a portfolio of leading regional art fairs.

Commenting on the partnership, Marco Fazzone, Managing Director of Design and Regional Art Fairs, MCH Group, said, “We are happy to launch our strategic initiative with the India Art Fair as our first regional partnership. It gives us a co-ownership position in the leading art platform for modern and contemporary Indian and international art in south Asia. We are looking forward to contributing to the development of India Art Fair as a leading face-to-face and digital platform.”

Neha Kirpal, founding director of India Art Fair, said she was delighted to have the MCH Group as an experienced international partner, and expressed hoped that their commitment to this region would help develop the fair in the coming years.

Art in south-east Asia has seen a boom over the past decade with the establishment of major contemporary art initiatives such as the Kochi Muziris Biennale, the Karachi Biennale, the Colombo Art Biennale and the Dhaka Art Summit. South east-Asian artists have also started making a name for themselves at prestigious cultural organisations including The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, The Met Breuer, Tate Modern and the Venice Art Biennale.

The MCH Group will now own majority of the stakes in the India Art Fair at 60.3 per cent, while Angus Montgomery will own 29.7 per cent. Neha Kirpal will retain 10 per cent and continue to play a key role in the development of the fair.

