: Three days after a pre-nursery student was allegedly molested in a school in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, a 42-year-old sweeper from the school was arrested in connection with the incident.

The accused was identified with the help of CCTV cameras, said the police.

“The girl told us that she had been approached by one ‘uncle with a moustache’. On checking the footages, The accused was seen carrying the girl,” said an officer.

According to the police, the four-year-old victim has confirmed that it was the man who had been arrested.

Accused confesses

The latter has also allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime.

The man has been working at the school for the past 12 years, said the police.

Asked if he had targeted other students in the past, the officer said that angle was being looked into. A case of molestation under Section 354 of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered at the Vikaspuri police station after the girl’s parents approached the police.

The police had begun their probe by questioning all male staffers of the school. The girl had been unable to provide many clues.

Police inaction?

Meanwhile, alleged delay on the part of the police in cracking the case sparked protests.

On Monday, the parents of the girl and locals gathered outside the school, and raised slogans against the police.

They also demanded a secure environment for children.

There were also reports of them turning violent, and the police resorting to mild force, but these were denied by the officer.