Expelled AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan will announce the formation of their new political party on Sunday.

“We had announced that we would be forming the party by October 2, so we will be doing that. We will also announce the name of the party,” said a Swaraj Abhiyan leader.

On July 31, addressing the concluding session of a two-day Abhiyan national convention here, Mr. Yadav had announced the launching of the new political party by October 2 to provide an “alternative political vehicle”.

Later, a committee was formed to look into the details of the new political party.

Mr. Yadav had said, “We were never secretive about going political. A decision to launch a political party was taken with nearly 93 per cent of the delegates at the convention overwhelmingly supporting it. — PTI