Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Mission, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the BJP-led municipal corporations in the Capital came together last November to launch the Swachh Delhi app.

The app allowed people to send geo-tagged photos of garbage or construction waste lying on city roads. The Delhi government’s Urban Development Department, which set up a central control room, was tasked with segregating the complaints and forwarding them to the concerned agencies.

“Initially, the response was good,” said a South Delhi Municipal Corporation official. “But by January, the numbers dwindled. The Delhi government has stopped sending us complaints,” the official added.

Three months after it was launched, the app was withdrawn. Now, attempts to download it direct the user to the Ministry of Urban Development’s app - Swachhata.

“We stopped the app as complaints kept piling up and the municipal corporations wouldn’t comply,” said Gopal Mohan, advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the man who was in-charge of monitoring the server for the Swachh Delhi app.