Swachh Bharat exhibition today

A two-day exhibition showcasing a wide range of sanitation technologies is being organised in New Delhi as part of a special drive week under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The exhibition on sanitation and solid waste management has been planned by the Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation at Vigyan Bhawan.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Minister of Urban Development M.Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ramesh Chinnappa Jigajinagi on Thursday.

The INDOSAN (India Sanitation Conference) will be held on September 30, an UD Ministry spokesperson said.

The INDOSAN will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.- Staff Reporter