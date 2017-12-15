‘Suspicion fell on mother when she pointed to terrace’

The police searched the area for nearly two hours before they found the victim’s body. | Photo Credit: Hemani Bhandari

After six-year-old Kajal was found murdered on the terrace adjacent to her rented accommodation, her mother, allegedly through the son, tried to mislead the police by concocting a story about black magic ritual. However, the woman became a suspect when she was the one who pointed the police towards the terrace.

“We were all looking for the girl for over an hour, many residents were questioned but she was nowhere to be found. Two hours into the search, her mother Munni Devi said that we should look at the terrace also and the girl was found there,” said a senior police officer investigating the case, adding that this was the turning point in the case.

The officer said that it was difficult to reach the terrace as there is a narrow path from behind the house. “From their own house, there’s no way to reach that terrace. It’s over the roof of the room above a liquor shop. It was difficult for one to imagine that the girl could be found there but the mother pointed us there,” he said.

Blood stains on clothes

The second reason for suspicion came when the police saw a few blood stains on the woman’s clothes. “She claimed that she fell from the stairs and hurt herself,” said the officer.

According to the officer, Munni Devi was in a relationship with Sudhir for a little over a month and the two had decided to marry as she was allegedly unhappy with her husband.

During interrogation, the woman allegedly told the police that her husband used to beat her and also often fell ill.

“The man had told her that they’ll get married and leave the place abandoning the children,” the officer said.

The employer of Munni’s husband claimed that the man was aware that she wasn’t faithful to him.