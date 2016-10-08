BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday claimed that illegal sand mining and trade were going on in Bihar in connivance of the mining and transport departments with support from the police and drew attention of the state government on the violation of an NGT order banning such activities.

“There is illegal sand mining taking place from Sone river across a dozen districts in breach of the NGT (National Green Tribunal) ban on it ... Hundreds of truck carrying sand make underhand payment of Rs 6000 on each vehicle to the local police to carry sand for illicit trade,” he said in a statement.

Alleging patronage of “vested interests” in Bihar government, the former Deputy Chief Minister said not only was the State losing precious revenue, but also the sand trade was continuing in violation of the NGT ban.

“How come the illegal sand mining and trade is possible without the traders enjoying patronage of the ruling parties with the transport and mining departments, besides the local police facilitating the sand trade?” he questioned. - PTI