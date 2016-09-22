Sulabh school sanitation club on Wednesday organised a multinational conference titled “Breaking Boundaries: Children’s Vision Towards Sanitation” .

The conference saw participation by students from six SAARC countries and guest country South Africa. The event was attended by over 800 students from all over India.

Union Minister for Rural Development and Drinking Water and Sanitation Narendra Singh Tomar and MP Dilip Tirkey were also present. This club was launched here in July 2004.

Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak said: “This conference is a platform for young bright minds from seven countries to come together and discuss the problems of sanitation and hygiene, and come up with innovative solutions to tackle this crisis.”

Around 2.5 billion people across the world lack access to basic sanitation facilities, of which nearly 40 per cent are below the age of 18 years.

“According to latest figures received on Tuesday, 21 districts have become open defecation-free,” said Mr. Tomar.

A major problem after open defecation is that of poor menstrual hygiene. Many girls still stick to conventional methods and menstruation is still considered a taboo in rural areas.

So far, 174 clubs in 12 States, and six clubs in Nepal and Bhutan have been set up. About 6, 500 school children in more than 200 schools have been trained in school sanitation and hygiene education, and menstrual health.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)