: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday inaugurated the State’s largest solar power plant of 100 MW, set up by Adani group at Sardargarh village in this district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the plant, costing Rs 640 crore, would prove to be a game changer for not only the 232 farmers who have given their land on lease for the project but would act as a perfect example for the other regions to follow.

He said that this is the country’s biggest horizontal single axis tracker plant at a single location and would be instrumental in changing the face of the state.

This developmental journey would continue unhindered and would not be allowed to be hijacked by the rowdy elements inimical to the peace and prosperity of Punjab, Mr. Badal added.

The State government is contemplating bringing approximately 25,000 acre land under the purview of solar power sector, he said.

He said that in the next 5 years all 12,000 villages of the State would be provided with sewerage facilities, solar lights and concretized streets at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore.

He also announced that the airport at Bathinda would be operationalised soon. Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for being out of tune with the needs and aspirations of Punjab, he said that no stone would be left unturned to ensure further progress of Punjab on all developmental parameters.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Bikram Singh Majithia said that the farmers who have given their land for the plant would get Rs 55,000 per acre per annum which would increase by 5 per cent every year.

He said that the solar power sector has attracted most investment in Punjab which is evident from the fact that in 2012 the investment was Rs 82 crore which has today risen to Rs 10,000 crore. The minister also said that Mansa, Bathinda and Muktsar are emerging as a hub of solar power. Batting for clean and green energy, Mr. Majithia said that further developing this sector would ensure healthy environment. PTI